Donna Latricia Anglin Adkins, 58, of Scotts Hill, Tenn., passed away Monday, July 11 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was a credentialist for Fast Pace Medical and had worked at Decatur County Hospital many years prior to the hospital closing. She was a 1982 Scotts Hill High School graduate, had attended Jackson State Community College and attended Cornerstone Church in Scotts Hill.

SCOTTS HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO