Performances at UM aim to show connection between addiction, incarceration

MISSOULA - A collection of performances that aim to teach the connection between addiction and incarceration will be on UM's campus on Monday evening.

The event is called "Addiction Roulette".

The University of Montana partnered with No Joke Theater and the Montana Department of Transportation to put on the show.

The show is free and will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theater.

The show's mastermind is Leah Joki, a University of Montana graduate who went on to learn at the Julliard School in New York City.

She has spent most of her career teaching theater in prisons.