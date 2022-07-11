ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Performances at UM aim to show connection between addiction, incarceration

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TfD3_0gbfgvms00

MISSOULA - A collection of performances that aim to teach the connection between addiction and incarceration will be on UM's campus on Monday evening.

The event is called "Addiction Roulette".

The University of Montana partnered with No Joke Theater and the Montana Department of Transportation to put on the show.

The show is free and will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theater.

The show's mastermind is Leah Joki, a University of Montana graduate who went on to learn at the Julliard School in New York City.

She has spent most of her career teaching theater in prisons.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPAX

Construction bringing changes to University of Montana campus

MISSOULA - Anyone who has visited the University of Montana's campus lately may have noticed some changes. The Lommasson Center no longer exists, only half of Craig Hall is still standing and a lot of parking at the Adams Center is behind construction fences. Summer is a key time to...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
KPAX

Log jams, derbis present in Bitterroot River

MISSOULA - Officials are warning boaters and floaters in the Missoula area to be aware of log jams, trees, and debris in the water. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is advising to check the river before heading out to recreate on the water. You may even need to get...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Assessment will determine future home of MPD, use of City Hall

MISSOULA - As the city and county move closer to taking possession of the old federal building in downtown Missoula, questions over the Missoula Police Department’s future location linger, as does the future of City Hall. To help answer those questions, members of the City Council on Wednesday authorized...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Yellowstone' to film in Missoula Monday

MISSOULA, MT- Preparations are underway for more filming to be done in the Garden City for the show Yellowstone. According to a person setting up, filming will take place at the Missoula Education Foundation Building and last most of the day. It appears as though lots around the building have...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#The University Of Montana#No Joke Theater#The Julliard School
KPAX

Demand for Missoula homes remains, but has eased from last year

MISSOULA - You'll probably still end up paying the asking price for a new home in Missoula's robust housing market this summer. But local Realtors are seeing fewer houses sold in "bidding wars" above the list price. The median house price in Missoula, which climbed above $500,000 for the first time last spring, hasn't dropped any, with the average at $538,000.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Education
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Tries to Stab Man With a Box Cutter at the Poverello Center

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 5:43 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a female suspect who had reportedly attempted to stab a person with a box cutter near the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, the officer observed the female suspect, who was later identified as Lora Hernandez and ordered her to sit on the curb and put her hands on top of her head. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Missoula weighs new pot licensing fees, safe manufacturing, energy standards

MISSOULA - With the legalization of recreational marijuana now in place, the City of Missoula is working to amend its licensing structure and create incentives that reward the energy-efficient cultivation and manufacturing of pot. On Wednesday, city staff unveiled its proposed amendments to create a new business licensing category. The...
MISSOULA, MT
FOX 11 and 41

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
987thebull.com

The Dutton Family and Yellowstone Ranch Need A Few Good Hands

(Image credit: Paramount Network) Coming off the St Paul Rodeo, I know there are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls who love to ride and are great ranchers and if you have ever thought about being an actor or actress the Famed Paramount + network series Yellowstone is about to start shooting season 5 and needs a few good people.
HAMILTON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth

On July 9, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop of a green Ford Explorer. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A Missoula Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation,” Arnold said. “During the contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver, Dustin Bissell, had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation. The officer observed indicators of impairment on Bissell as well. The officer contacted probation and parole and advised them of the stop, the contact, and the observations during the contact.”
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy