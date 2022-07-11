Washington County unveils new 'Change the Ending' mental health campaign

WEST BEND, Wis. — To help those struggling with addiction and mental illness within Washington County, a new initiative is hoping residents will take their story and “change the ending.”

“What's currently happening in their life doesn't mean that that's how it has to be. And they're empowered to do that on their own,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

Through a grant from the county’s existing mental health programming and social service departments, the social media campaign offers a survey where residents can share their thoughts and get a comprehensive list of mental health resources and treatment options in the area.

Schoemann says the online focus came from wanting to make the information as accessible as possible.

“Let's face it, in 2022, a lot of people, getting them in person is through social media apps on their phone. And I think our team recognized that and saw it as a way to get to them directly,” said Schoemann.

If you’re interested in taking the survey, click here.

