ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Browns Kitchen opens new cook book library for the community

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — A local kitchen is bringing the community together while sharing different recipes.

Browns Kitchen is opening a free cook book library for people to drop off and pick up a new cook book.

This gives their neighbors a chance to try a dish they may never have thought of.

Jordan Hunter, marketing and events manager, said she wanted to make cook books accessible to the community and with food comes new friendships.

"It's also really different community to community and its nice to be able to see other cultures recipes and learn how they cook so this is really a great way to be introduced to maybe a culture you've never tried before," said Jordan Hunter.

Saturday, July 9 is the grand opening of the cook book library at Browns Kitchen.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cook book donations are welcomed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
WTXL ABC 27 News

Local organizations fighting food insecurity

Free groceries. That's one of the initiatives one local organization is doing to help the growing food insecurity issue in Tallahassee. Community Co-op Market is a community based grocery store. It's mission is to build a stronger community by ensuring everyone has access to healthy food. Troy Bond is proud to be a resource in a time of need.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#The Cook#Browns#Food Drink
WTXL ABC 27 News

Camp Connect helps kids cope with grief and loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Covenant Care is helping kids deal with death and loss. They held Camp Connect at the Northwood Community Center this morning, helping children process grief after the death of a loved one. Children's support manager Elizabeth Wright explains how the camp caters coping strategies to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee artist paints familiar faces around town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may have started to notice some familiar faces popping up on walls across the city. That's thanks to Tallahassee Native Matt Forrest. Forrest has been working on murals in Tallahassee for his series called "Desperadoes" that's focusing on people who have lived in the city and have done impressive things in their lifetime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

FAMU summer band camp has largest class ever

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Six hundred campers are learning what it means to become a real musician. FAMU summer band camp has been in the works for 28 years creating memories and teaching students the skills needed to become one with the music. For recent high school graduates like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon County EMS awarded Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was awarded the Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for providing exceptional treatment to patients experiencing ST elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMI), reportedly a severe form of heart attacks. A part of the 2022 American Heart Association Mission, the Gold...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy