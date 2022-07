Squeezed in between news of the celebrations of Juneteenth and Independence Day, it is fortunate that the discovery of the 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant was not buried. Of course, it would have been very difficult to do that. Even if there had been an attempt to omit the story after the initial news cycle blitz, members of the Emmett Till family and social justice advocates across the country would have refused to let it be ignored.

LEFLORE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO