Batavia woman facing charges after her dog allegedly overdosed on cocaine

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Batavia woman is facing charges after her dog was brought to a veterinarian for allegedly overdosing on cocaine, according to Batavia police.

30-year-old Cassandra Elmore was arrested on July 2 on three counts of injuring an animal and one count of owning an unlicensed dog. Police said the charges are in connection to three separate incidents.

According to police, on May 15 and May 25 Elmore allegedly brought her pet French bulldog to a veterinarian to be treated for overdosing on cocaine. On June 21 Elmore allegedly brought her pet French bulldog to a veterinarian to be treated for overdosing on "some sort of narcotic."

Elmore was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on July 26.