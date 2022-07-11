ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in Annapolis shooting Sunday

By Bryna Zumer
 2 days ago
WMAR Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Annapolis' Robinwood area Sunday night.

Annapolis police responded to Tyler Avenue, at Forest Drive, at about 11:13 p.m. July 10.

They found two people shot inside a home. Investigators determined that the victims were standing outside when they were shot; the woman was shot in her abdomen and the man in his buttocks.

Both were taken to a trauma center and are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

