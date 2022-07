The Charleston Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing man. 44-year-old Jason Feltner has been missing since June 18th. Feltner is a 6’1 White male, about 220 pounds, with multiple tattoos and piercings in both ears. He was last seen walking toward the West Lincoln/Davis Street intersection, wearing a Harley Davidson tank top, blue jean shorts and Timberland boots. He is a disabled veteran who is dependent on insulin, and his family believes he doesn’t have any with him, as he left all of his belongings at his home.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO