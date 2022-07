The BMW X SUVs and SACs can be super confusing. The X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 are all related, but they’re different SUVs and crossovers, or “coupes,” and each is a variation on a theme. For 2023 the X1 is all new and it brings some updated styling and more utility. But the X3 and X5 are the sales leaders because they offer M performance trims and great driving dynamics. Basically, the odd-numbered BMW Xs are what BMW calls Sports Activity Vehicles, while the more-expensive even-numbered versions are SACs or Sports Activity Coupes and they’re more like sedans or wagons.

