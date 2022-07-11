Jury selection begins in murder trial of Brandon Pritcher

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jury selection is underway in the murder trial against a Terre Haute man accused of beating his 7-year-old son who later died at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Brandon Pritcher , who was 27 at the time, is facing multiple charges including murder , neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Jury selection got underway Monday morning in Vigo County Superior Court 3.

Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. The boy was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died. According to court documents, medical professionals found several bruises and abrasions on the child.

Pritcher pleaded not guilty in his initial court appearance in 2020. The trial was originally set for June of 2021, however delays and cancellations have pushed it back to July 2022.

