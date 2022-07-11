Fisherman plunges 40 feet from Oregon cliff onto ‘very rugged terrain,’ rescuers say

Video footage this week shows an airplane flying over a clear blue lake surrounding by lush forest — and then opening a hatch and dumping hundreds of fish from the sky, the animals flailing mid-air as they plummet toward the serene waters below.The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), who released the video, says it’s all part of an effort to restock lakes with fish like trout and grayling.“If you see flying fish at Utah’s remote waters, don’t be alarmed,” the DWR said. “We stock many high-elevation lakes aerially each summer, and we’ve been doing it for a long...

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO