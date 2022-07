Rail Explorers, a company with rail bike excursions out of the Milford, NY's Charlotte Valley Railroad depot has a few new rail bike excursions for 2022 that I bet could tempt even the most dedicated of couch potatoes. Instead of going to Cooperstown and back, these trips roll along the countryside on a different track - The Charlotte Vally Express trail which runs in a southerly direction along the Susquehanna River with a beautiful and varied landscape to enjoy. It runs over an amazing 200-foot-long Portlandville Trestle which will take your breath away. This track is shorter at 8 miles than the 12-mile Cooperstown one and goes toward Portlandville which is south of the Milford depot.

MILFORD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO