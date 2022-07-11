ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Here's the Salina Public Library summer lunch menu for July 11-15

 2 days ago
The menu is out for this week and it looks tasty! Here's what's in store...

salinapost.com

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo seeks Restaurant Staff

Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys preparing food and interacting with people. If you do, then Rolling Hills Zoo has a part time position for you in the Overlook Restaurant. Duties include:. • Must have flexible work schedule with some weekends and holidays required. • Eagerness...
SALINA, KS
Salina USD 305 board OKs annual raises, retention incentive pay plan

The mission of the Salina Public Schools is to be the best place to learn and work by embracing challenges, creating belonging, fostering pride and inspiring hope. In pursuit of that mission, the board of education approved a 1.7 percent increase to the base salary, along with step movement as allowed under the salary schedules.
SALINA, KS
Dole VA hosting health care enrollment fair in Salina

WICHITA — Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is hosting an event to assist Veterans living in northcentral Kansas with understanding VA services available to them, getting enrolled for VA health care, and to begin the process of filing disability claims. “Including Saline and surrounding counties, there are more...
SALINA, KS
🎤Salina Grace Community Resource Center funding on city agenda

A proposed funding agreement for Salina Grace's downtown Community Resource Center is among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank in Salina is hiring!

To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. ●Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) ●Group Term Life Insurance. ●Long-term Disability Insurance. ●Voluntary Life Insurance. ●Voluntary Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance. ●401k Plan. ●Paid...
SALINA, KS
Segal’s first Salina Symphony season: Something for everyone

For his inaugural season as the new music director and conductor of the Salina Symphony, Yaniv Segal has cooked up what he believes will be a well-balanced musical buffet. Segal, a Michigan resident who was selected from five finalists for the position after a worldwide search that took nearly two years, compares each concert in a symphonic season to a “fine meal.”
SALINA, KS
#Pulled Pork#Fruit#Food Drink#Bbq
Part of Glen Avenue in east Salina closed for pavement work

On Monday, Davis Concrete Construction of Salina closed Glen Avenue at the west intersection of Upper Mill Heights Drive to replace pavement. E. Iron Avenue traffic will see a barricade on Channel Road allowing only local traffic. Glen Avenue traffic approaching the closure from the east will be required to...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Post Office prices up, including forever stamps

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Prices at the Post Office have gone up. The new price for a First-Class stamp is 0.60. An additional ounce of weight in a letter has gone up to 0.24. One ounce metered mail is now 0.57. A postcard stamp is now 0.44 and a one-ounce international letter is $1.40. The new prices kicked in on Sunday, July 10.
HUTCHINSON, KS
28th Judicial District commission announces interview schedule

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3, to interview nominees to fill two district judge posts and one district magistrate post. The district magistrate judge post will be Saline County. The new judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 12

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo unavailable. Jessie Kopietz, Failure to appear, Arrested 7/11. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Runners from 22 states have registered for the Salina Crossroads Marathon

So far, runners from 22 states have registered for the new Salina Crossroads Marathon. The race, which is scheduled for Nov. 5 in Salina, will serve as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The event also will include a half marathon, marathon relay, half marathon relay, and 4.01 K races to provide other options for runners and walkers to participate in this new event.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, July 13

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hill-Lemmie, Christina Eloise; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Forgery; Distributing or issuing written...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Motorcycle stolen in north Salina Tuesday night

Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle in north Salina Tuesday night. A 62-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between 9-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone stole his 2005 Harley-Davidson Springer Softail Classic motorcycle from the 1000 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
$60,000 customized car missing from Salina dealership

A $60,000 car was stolen from a south Salina dealership earlier this month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on July 1, someone stole a red 2010 Chevrolet Camaro from Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street. The Camaro has a distinct hood scoop with a clear...
SALINA, KS
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle accident in south Salina Friday

One person was injured in a motorcycle-car wreck early Friday evening in south Salina. Paula Ball, 56, was turning eastbound onto E. Magnolia Road from Highland Avenue on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she turned wide and struck a westbound 2018 Lincoln Continental driven by Kathleen Pratt, 80, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday.
SALINA, KS
Salina, KS
