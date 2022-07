Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ resident Florida recruiting analyst, once asked Charlie Partridge just how many schools he could hit up during a recruiting trip in a single day. Partridge, Pitt’s associate head coach and defensive line coach, dismissed the question. It wasn’t at all about how many but about how much. How much he had to give. If he was able to consistently get to the same locations, the same schools on a regular basis to build actual relationships, then it was a success. So, when it was time, he was able to receive some help and land a kid to steer in the right direction.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO