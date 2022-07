WINDHAM, Maine — Strong storms moved through southern and central Maine Tuesday evening leaving thousands of customers without power. Around midnight Tuesday night, Central Maine Power reported about 17,000 customers without power. Crews worked through the night to make repairs and at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, that number was down to just over 3,000. Nearly all of those outages were in Cumberland and York counties. Many customers were not expected to get their power back until Wednesday afternoon or later.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO