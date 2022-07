The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was revealed back in November, while the mid-size pickup has already begun shipping from the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant as it begins its eight year production run. Meanwhile, Ford is investing $1 billion in its South African manufacturing operations and is retooling the Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina to prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger. Now, Ford has announced that it has added a new stamping plant at its Silverton Assembly plant to aid in those efforts as well.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO