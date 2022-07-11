ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man and woman wanted after allegedly breaking into local bank and stealing cash, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208264_0gbfdhmZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a local bank.

The robbery happened June 25 at the First Horizon Bank at 4180 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis Police officers were told that a man and woman broke a window, entered the bank, ransacked the business, and stole cash, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 42

Southernnblessed
2d ago

People love Prison if they hated the idea like I do they would not be breaking laws and bank robbery is bad.

Reply(3)
15
John
1d ago

Just two more fine Socialist democrats making a withdrawal. Move along. Don’t worry, they will still vote.

Reply
16
Queen Mom
1d ago

So!!!! At least it wasn't armed robbery!!No one got hurt or threatened!!!How can a bank be so easy to get into???? Sounds suspect to me.....Think about it 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Men carjacked woman at Memphis apartments, police say

CHERRY ROAD CARJACKING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are searching for three men in connection to a carjacking that happened at the Champaign Place Apartments on Cherry Road on Saturday, July 9, 2022. According to police, a woman was forced from her car at gunpoint around 5:30 a.m. Two of the men took off in her car, according to police. The men then abandoned the woman's Toyota Camry and jumped into another carjacked vehicle, a BMW 528i, police said. (Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor stops burglars who break into hospital-bound woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged after he broke into a woman’s Orange Mound home while she was in the hospital Monday morning. Norman Griffin said he called police after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s home in the 2600 block of Barron Avenue Griffin said when officers arrived, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
actionnews5.com

Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
COVINGTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Woman Wanted#The First Horizon Bank#Mpd#Cox Media Group
WATE

Marshals capture fugitive during operation in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dozens have been arrested for the most violent crimes in the Mid-South, and WREG got an exclusive look at how the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down some of those fugitives during a special operation. “We launched Operation North Star, which is a department of justice initiative to reduce violent crime by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Five ransack home for drugs, man shot in both legs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired. Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired. One woman said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man faces attempted murder charges after MPD officer shot in Hickory Hill, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man now faces several charges after a Memphis police officer was shot over the weekend. Giorgio Minnis, 34, has been charged with 3 counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault/DV, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possess/employ firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy