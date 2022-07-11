ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

ATV rider injured in Rockford crash

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwKT8_0gbfdf1700

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a group of ATV riders were involved in a crash Sunday night, and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police said the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of 11th Street.

Police said an ATV driver was injured, but the injury was non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police identify suspect in Rockford standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Michael Willis killed himself during a standoff with police on 4th Avenue, police said, after trying to murder a 48-year-old man in the street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street at 12:05 p.m. for a shooting call and found the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police investigate traffic crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a crash Monday night. It happened at the intersection of Kishwaukee and Oak Streets around 7:35 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They reported non life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police asked residents to avoid the area so...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Barricaded subject after 4th Street shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A large police presence is active Tuesday in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Rockford. Rockford police confirmed that the shooting suspect has barricaded inside a residence and police are still outside in a potential standoff situation. Law enforcement including Rockford police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Passes Away, After Colliding With A Deer

Location of Incident: US Highway 20 and North Keith Road Winnebago, Illinois. Pronounced dead: 07/10/2022 at 1:39 a.m. On Sunday 07/10/2022 at 1:46 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified of a traffic crash fatality at US Highway 20 and North Keith Road, Winnebago, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed that on 07/10/2022 just before 12:54 a.m., Mr. Ellsworth was driving his motorcycle westbound on US Highway 20, just east of North Keith Road. Near this location, Mr. Ellsworth struck a deer and crashed his motorcycle. Mr. Ellsworth did have a passenger riding with him at the time of the crash. Mr. Ellsworth and his passenger were treated on scene by Win-Bur-Sew Fire Department personnel and MD-1. Despite medical treatment, Mr. Ellsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Today, 07/11/2022, an autopsy was performed on Mr. Ellsworth. Preliminary autopsy findings show Mr. Ellsworth died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the motorcycle crash. Illinois State Police is investigating this crash.
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the cities east side Tuesday. The shooting happened around noon at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Police tweeted to avoid the area until further notice. No word yet on if anyone was hit. Police say they will send...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Rockford Police
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Winnebago County

At approximately 4:45 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of S Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road for a auto accident. The accident was described as a one vehicle rollover that went over a guardrail into the ditch. Injuries were being reported, the extent is unknown at this...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
rockfordscanner.com

Updates: Barricaded Suspect Was Found Dead

UPDATE: The 31-year-old barricaded subject, wanted for attempted murder and other charges stemming from today’s earlier shooting investigation, was found deceased inside the residence on 4th Avenue. As of 11:10 pm, officials have not released any information to confirm this yet. But we have several sources saying that the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today

Multiple Vehicle Accident, That Happened Earlier Today. Reports of at least 3 vehicles were involved in an accident that happened earlier today,. near Mulford and Guilford. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. The accident was blocking traffic, but has since been cleared up. Rockford PD...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Called To Accident This Afternoon

At approximately 2:55 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Charles Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown. Be sure to bookmark...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Rob Another Business in Winnebago County

On Saturday, approximately 5:50 a.m., Rockford Police. responded to 3302 11TH Street (Fas Fuel gas station) for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers were advised that two younger-looking black males wearing masks,. approached the clerk as he was outside the gas station. The suspects proceeded to follow the clerk into...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Deputies Respond to Driving Complaint, Driver Arrested for DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road and Other Offenses

Late Saturday afternoon, Ogle County Deputies responded to a driving complaint near the intersection of IL Rte. 251 and Big Mound Road. A short time later, Deputies located the vehicle in the 12,000 block of Holcomb Road. After investigation, Deputies placed 33-year-old Adrian Saenz of Rockford under arrest for Aggravated...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
PORTAGE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy