A Georgia mother was extremely concerned when she received a call regarding her three-year-old sons whereabouts after dropping him off at daycare. According to WSB-TV, a young boy was found in a parking lot in Stockbridge with no adult in sight. A police officer was driving around the neighborhood when he heard the child repeatedly calling out for his parents. WSB-TV mentioned that there is a video of the child wandering around the parking lot looking scared and confused.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO