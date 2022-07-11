ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Gives Update on 'All My Children' Spinoff

By Allison Schonter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a decade after the beloved soap opera came to an end, an All My Children spinoff could still be on the horizon. In a recent chat with ABC 7, Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa gave an update on the long-in-the-works reboot, though it wasn't all good news...

Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
Mark Consuelos
Eva Larue
Kelly Ripa
Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
Casey Anthony's Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony will always be a name that conjures controversy and attention due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Those involved have shown regret for the conclusions in her controversial murder trial, while Anthony maintains innocence and deadset to tell her story on her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos on IG: ‘Babe, You Have to Come Up with Something New’

Mark Consuelos will need to step up his Instagram game—especially when it comes to commenting on his wife's posts. In case you missed it, Kelly Ripa shared an IG pic of her husband in honor of Independence Day. Consuelos is looking right at the camera as he sits against the wall, while Ripa captures her own silhouette. She wrote, "Happy 4th from @instasuelos and The Shadow."
General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon. The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday. Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Secret to Their Long Marriage Is Apparently This Extreme Version of ‘Couples Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Some couples talk out their feelings, and some like to express themselves in the bedroom, but for A-list couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, they like to do the extreme. As a form of “couples therapy,” they rock-climb. On July 1, Ripa posted a snapshot of her and Consuelos rock climbing in the extreme heat on the side of a mountain. Ripa cheekily posted the impressive photo with the caption: “Couples therapy 🧗‍♀️🧗‍♂️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) In the photo, we see the loving couple easily climb...
Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
