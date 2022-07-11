ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Shah Pleads Guilty To Role In Telemarketing Scheme

By Molly Claire Goddard
Source: Bravo

Jen Shah has pleaded guilty.

According to legal documents exclusively obtained by OK!, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, changed her plea to guilty in a New York City courtroom on Monday, July 11, just days shy of trial.

"It is herby ordered that the change of plea hearing will take place on July 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m, in courtroom 23A," the legal papers noted ahead of the Bravo star's court appearance.

"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein and the court on Monday. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

Source: OK!

Shah was arrested in March 2021 while filming the hit Bravo show for allegedly running a nation wide telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly and vulnerable people. The reality star was then charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. However, according to GMA, she entered into a plea agreement on Monday with federal prosecutors in New York, which called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Shah will also be responsible for making restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million and agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million. She also stated she would not appeal if the sentencing is for 168 months or fewer.

"At this time Ms. Shah would like to withdraw her plea of not guilty," Shah's defense attorney Priya Chaudhry stated at the hearing.

Upon questioning from the judge on whether or not she knew her actions were "wrong" and "illegal," Shah reportedly replied, "Yes, your honor."

"Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success.' In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh stated of Shah and her coconspirator and assistant, Stuart Smith, who also pleaded guilty last November.

Donna Bedle
4d ago

on the show how she talked about everybody who said she was guilty and she swore up and down that she was not, everyone knew she was guilty

