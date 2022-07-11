ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalism of The Pryde, a Boston LGBTQ+ senior housing development prompts swift reaction: ‘Hate has NO PLACE in Boston’

By Tristan Smith
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, hours after homophobic slurs and messages stating “die by fire” and “die slow” were found spray-painted on a Boston housing development project aimed at LGBTQ+ seniors, Boston residents gathered outside the housing building to support the LGBTQ+ community and to condemn the “disgusting” vandalism plastered onto the housing...

Comments / 1

Liz
19h ago

why is this getting more news coverage then the teens terrorizing the city or schools finding bullets in their bathrooms??

Reply
2
 

