ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GgMb_0gbfdCcA00

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married.

Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday on Instagram.

"Best day of my life," he captioned the post.

Rhodes posted a photo with the same caption.

Watt's brothers JJ Watt and Derek Watt, who also play in the NFL, were among the guests in attendance.

"Incredible day!!!!" JJ Watt wrote in the comments of Watt's post.

Watt and Rhodes got engaged in July 2021. Rhodes is a former teammate of Kealia Ohai, who married JJ Watt in February 2020.

Comments / 1

Related
PWMania

Recent Photo of NFL Legend/Former WCW Star Steve McMichael Surfaces

A new photo of NFL Hall of Famer/former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael has surfaced online, and it’s painful to see. McMichael was given an ALS diagnosis a few years ago, and since then, his health has been worse. Last year, McMichael’s sister claimed that her brother was unable to use his arms or legs.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Kealia Ohai
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Over the weekend, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai were spotted with each other at Fourth of July celebration. "The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27," the New York Post wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul go glam for Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding

“Rumour Has It” Adele stunned at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, went super glam for the June 25 festivities, watching as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed at the New York Public Library with a “Great Gatsby”-inspired theme.  The “Easy on Me” songstress, 34, looked impeccable in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long tulle sleeves. She paired the black tie-ready gown with matching pointy toe heels and a small black clutch. Adele, born Adele Adkins, fully embraced Gatsby glamour...
CLEVELAND, OH
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Kisses Kathryne Padgett During PDA-Filled Night Out in Capri

Alex Rodriguez had enough kisses to go around for model Kathryne Padgett in Italy over the weekend! The former MLB star and the fitness influencer were captured sharing a smooch during a night out at Taverna Anema e Core in Capri, Italy. The same evening, the pair was spotted hitting the dance floor.
MLB
Us Weekly

Derek Jeter Sets the Record Straight on Rumor He Gave Gift Baskets to 1-Night Stands in the ’90s

Setting the record straight. Derek Jeter finally addressed the longstanding rumor that he gave gift bags to women after having one-night stands with them in the ’90s. “I read the article,” the former New York Yankees player, 48, said in the upcoming docuseries The Captain, referring to a famous New York Post article about his alleged swag bag habit. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, ‘How the f–k did people come up with this?’ You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s–t? And you believed it!”
MLB
wrestlingrumors.net

The Rock’s Daughter Cuts First Promo In NXT

There’s the new generation. There are a lot of ways for a wrestler to get into the industry, but one of the things that can offer some instant credibility is being a second generation star. A wrestler with family in the business feels like a bigger deal because they have a connection to the sport and have probably learned more than the average newcomer. That was the case again this weekend, as the daughter of an all time legend took her first step into a much larger world.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving ‘NCIS’ Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Appears To Be Retiring Before Season

Daniel Archibong appears to have called it a career. Via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the defensive tackle on the reserved/retired list. While Alper spotted the move on the NFL's daily transaction report, neither the Steelers nor Archibong have verified his retirement. As an...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
395K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy