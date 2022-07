Two teenagers accused of killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith at his school bus stop last September are now facing charges in a second homicide of a minor. Louisville Metro police arrested Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable, both 16, last December. Moore was indicted for Smith’s death in February, but Cable’s name wasn’t released by the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office until Monday, after his formal arraignment.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO