A Fountain Correctional Facility inmate who escaped from the facility June 12 is back behind bars. Alabama Department of Corrections officials announced that Edward Cortez Williams, 41, was recaptured early last Friday, July 8, in the same county as he was convicted in 2004. He was serving a life sentence (999 years, 99 months, 99 days) that was imposed after he was convicted of six first-degree robberies that were committed in Jefferson County.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO