It’s time to prepare for another Nightmare on Main

Witches and witchcraft were the focus of a previous Nightmare on Main event. This year's event will be held a a new location--the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum. Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant/TNS

Actors and volunteers are needed Nightmare on Main 2022, as the event moves to a new location this year.

Nightmare on Main, 2022, will be held at the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum in Willimantic, which is a new location for the event, which is normally held at the Windham Textile and History Museum. Nightmare On Main is a theatrical tour event, held during October, where visitors are guided past several staged scenes, and actors portray historical characters telling creepy, haunting stories based on real history. The 2022 theme is “G host Town – Shadows of the Past . "

Actors are needed to join the cast of characters. Some parts have scripted speaking parts and some are non-speaking ‘crowd’ parts. The scenes will depict 19th century historical events in Ghost Towns. The tour includes sites such as the old church, black smith shop, saloon and the jail, where actors portray card sharks, grave diggers, saloon girls and more.

Actors must commit to all of the events plus a few rehearsals and work sessions. Volunteers are also needed for back-stage jobs, parking cars and more.

The event runs on October 8, 9, 14, 15, and 23, with a family event on Oct. 22. Ghost Town Tours are rain or shine and will start every twenty minutes, between 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. The event is moderately scary and a bit creepy, but not bloody, and considered appropriate for ages 10+.

The Nightmare on Main: Ghost Towns: Shadows of the Past is a fund raiser to benefit the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum, located at 55 Bridge Street in Willimantic. Tickets are $15.00 per person and available at the gate. A special event on Saturday, October 22 from 3:00-5:00 p.m., is intended for families. Kids will have activities and can “trick or treat” in the scenes with costumed actors.

Anyone interested in joining the cast or crew should call Sandy Proctor at 860-944-4945, or email Sandra.jean.proctor@gmail.com .