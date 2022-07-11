ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

It’s time to prepare for another Nightmare on Main

By Melanie Savage, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pqn6e_0gbfcgw300
Witches and witchcraft were the focus of a previous Nightmare on Main event. This year's event will be held a a new location--the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum. Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant/TNS

Actors and volunteers are needed Nightmare on Main 2022, as the event moves to a new location this year.

Nightmare on Main, 2022, will be held at the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum in Willimantic, which is a new location for the event, which is normally held at the Windham Textile and History Museum. Nightmare On Main is a theatrical tour event, held during October, where visitors are guided past several staged scenes, and actors portray historical characters telling creepy, haunting stories based on real history.  The 2022 theme is “G host Town – Shadows of the Past . "

Actors are needed to join the cast of characters.  Some parts have scripted speaking parts and some are non-speaking ‘crowd’ parts. The scenes will depict 19th century historical events in Ghost Towns.  The tour includes sites such as the old church, black smith shop, saloon and the jail, where actors portray card sharks, grave diggers, saloon girls and more.

Actors must commit to all of the events plus a few rehearsals and work sessions. Volunteers are also needed for back-stage jobs, parking cars and more.

The event runs on October 8, 9, 14, 15, and 23, with a family event on Oct. 22. Ghost Town Tours are rain or shine and will start every twenty minutes, between 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. The event is moderately scary and a bit creepy, but not bloody, and considered appropriate for ages 10+.

The Nightmare on Main: Ghost Towns: Shadows of the Past is a fund raiser to benefit the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum, located at 55 Bridge Street in Willimantic. Tickets are $15.00 per person and available at the gate.  A special event on Saturday, October 22 from 3:00-5:00 p.m., is intended for families.  Kids will have activities and can “trick or treat” in the scenes with costumed actors.

Anyone interested in joining the cast or crew should call Sandy Proctor at 860-944-4945, or email Sandra.jean.proctor@gmail.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Traveling “Memorial of the Lost” stops in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An installation of the “Memorial of the Lost” tribute went on display in Southington on Tuesday. The homage was made to recognize those affected by gun violence. Organizers said the traveling memorial showcases white T-shirts to signify the personal impact of shootings and to honor the 41 lives lost this year […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WPRI 12 News

Officials: Animal in CT likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that the animal believed to be a mountain lion in Connecticut is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Willimantic, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Emmy

HARTFORD, Conn. — Emmy is a super cute, 3 month old kitten. She is friendly, playful, and outgoing. She has spurts of energy and then she would like to snuggle in your lap. She loves to be pet on her head, back and ears. She is always eager to...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Town ordinances would fine people for intentionally feeding bears: DEEP

CANTON, Conn — Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are encouraging towns to pass ordinances that would prohibit the intentional feeding of bears. The department worked on proposals in the past with the state legislature but they ultimately did not go through. Bear sightings happen...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

White Elephant sale returns for its 84th year in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – An 84-year-old fundraiser is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Old Lyme. If you think all church tag sales are the same, you’ve never been to the White Elephant Sale at the First Congregational Church. It may look like a gathering for Sunday morning service, but it’s actually the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Volunteers#The Nightmare
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Remembering Murray R. McLellan

Thanks to the information shared with me by Bob and Judy Kelly, Jay Beaucar, Vinny Pitaro, Rene Branchaud, and others who didn’t leave contact numbers or names, I’m able to more accurately complete segments on two individuals outlined blow:. Murray R. McLellan. The young man, a 1985 Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life. She’s never walked on […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Eyewitness News

Tree remains on top of Southington house for nearly 2 years

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A tree has been on a Southington house for nearly two years. Neighbors can’t believe nothing’s been done about it. The house has been condemned. People want action, and they have questions. Now we have the answers tonight. “Nothing has been done about it....
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

A Connecticut restaurant has closed. The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. "We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
cottagesgardens.com

A Stone 19th-Century Mill Transformed into a Home by an Antiques Dealer Lists in Old Lyme

A waterfall’s on tap at a handsome Old Lyme home transformed by an antiques dealer from a circa-1840 mill. Fully operational until the 1950s, the mill was constructed to take advantage of the rushing waters of a tributary to the Connecticut River. Over the years, it served as a forge, a grist mill, a lumber mill, and a textile mill making fabric for soldiers’ uniforms. Known as Oliver Lay House, it has been depicted in paintings as well as found in books and museums.
OLD LYME, CT
97.5 WOKQ

This Bonkers New England Castle With a Moat and Elevator Can Be Yours for $60 Million

This nearly 19,000 square foot Connecticut castle is listed by John Pizzi with Compass. Can you believe you're actually looking at a modern-day castle built between 2003 and 2010, just because it's what the owner wanted? It's located at 450 Brickyard Road in Woodstock and has nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and a foyer with plenty of rooms fit for a king. It even has a moat.
tmpresale.com

in Wallingford, CT Oct 29, 2022 – presale code

The MercyMe pre-sale code has just been posted! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for before the public!!!. Now is the best time to order your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Get your tickets today to see in Wallingford, CT!!
WALLINGFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy