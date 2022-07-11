ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Connecticut flags lowered to half-staff to honor Newtown fire chief

By Ahjané Forbes, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sENna_0gbfceAb00
Newtown, CT - 9/2/19 - Newtown Labor Day Parade grand marshal Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief William Halstead. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Fire Chief William Halstead, who died Friday after responding to a call.

After responding to a call in the evening, Halstead returned to his home and became ill. Despite the efforts of Sandy Hook fire personnel and the Newtown volunteer ambulance corps, police department, paramedics and emergency communications center team, Halstead was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

“Chief Halstead provided decades of service to the community in which he grew up and the community he loved. His dedication is exemplary, and we are lucky to have leaders like him protecting the residents of Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement. “His passing after responding to a call in the line of duty is heartbreaking, and I send my deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.”

Halstead, 73, joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. on his 16th birthday in 1965 and became chief in 1978. Halstead was also Newtown’s emergency management director and previously served as the town’s fire marshal.

“Chief Halstead exemplified what it meant to be a true public servant, providing decades of selfless service to his beloved community,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. “Our state’s firefighters are some of the most courageous citizens in Connecticut, and we will forever be indebted to their service. My most sincere condolences go out to Chief Halstead’s family, friends, colleagues and the Sandy Hook community.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Halstead’s internment, which has not been set.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Officials: Animal in CT likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that the animal believed to be a mountain lion in Connecticut is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. […]
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Opening of Evolution Gaming Studio in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that Evolution, a live casino operator for digital platforms, has begun operating in Connecticut. The company, which has already hired 140 employees to work at its newly built studio in Fairfield, is expected to hire up to 400 total workers in Connecticut, offering technical, production, administrative and information technology positions, as well as security.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newtown#Fire Marshal#Labor Day#Emergency Management#Ct#Hartford Courant Tns#Servi
wshu.org

Wife of former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty to a federal charge

The wife of former state Representative Micheal DiMassa, D-West Haven, has admitted to conspiring with her husband to steal the city's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Lauren DiMassa faces 12 to 18 months in prison. Lauren and her husband stole nearly $150,000 from the city by collecting payments for services she never provided to a local youth violence prevention program.
WEST HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Evolution Gaming Studio Opens in Connecticut

Evolution, a live casino operator for digital platforms, has begun operating in Connecticut. The company, which has already hired 140 employees to work at its newly built studio in Fairfield, is expected to hire up to 400 total workers in Connecticut, offering technical, production, administrative and information technology positions, as well as security.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Town ordinances would fine people for intentionally feeding bears: DEEP

CANTON, Conn — Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are encouraging towns to pass ordinances that would prohibit the intentional feeding of bears. The department worked on proposals in the past with the state legislature but they ultimately did not go through. Bear sightings happen...
CANTON, CT
Live 95.9

Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at say 71 MPH... should any car really be streaking past me in a white-hot flash? Probably not. But how many times have you seen someone do just that? We all probably say the same thing under our breath, or maybe out loud... "there's never a cop around when you need one." Well, that's not actually true. They are around... and catching speeders.
LITCHFIELD, CT
92 Moose

How A Maine Town Pranks Visitors From Massachusetts & New York

Most of the time, people who visit the rugged coast of Maine know what to expect: fresh air, local characters, quaint shops, great seafood, and amazing photo opportunities!. But, some people want more to do! When those people ask the residents of Machiasport, and surrounding communities, what there is to do on the Maine coast they're often sent to the Bucks Harbor Shopping Mall.
MAINE STATE
PIX11

NY Thruway cashless tolling complaints roll in, lawmaker says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the constituent’s E-Z Pass was never mounted. ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Sen. Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this […]
ALBANY, NY
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy