Chicago Blackhawks hire Derek King and Kevin Dean as assistant coaches for Luke Richardson’s staff

Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King talks to players during practice at the United Center on Dec. 13, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Derek King will be sticking around the Chicago Blackhawks after all.

The Hawks announced Monday they hired King, their interim head coach last season, and former Boston Bruins assistant coach Kevin Dean as assistants to first-time head coach Luke Richardson.

Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham also will return to the Hawks staff.

“It’s great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench,” Richardson said in a statement. “Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin’s mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us.

“It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”

King, 55, was named interim coach on Nov. 6 after the Hawks fired Jeremy Colliton following a franchise-worst 1-9-2 start. King led the Hawks to a 27-33-10 finish.

He was a finalist for the permanent job before the Hawks hired Richardson late last month. General manager Kyle Davidson said he would consider keeping King around in some capacity because of his character and positive effect on the organization.

King, a former New York Islanders forward, was the Rockford IceHogs head coach before taking over the Hawks from Colliton.

Dean was on staff with the Bruins for five playoff runs, including an appearance in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. He’s also a former head coach of the AHL Providence Bruins.

The former defenseman was a fifth-round pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 1987 draft and played seven NHL seasons, including part of 1999-2000 and all of 2000-01 with the Hawks.