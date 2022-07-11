ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Rice Field Day returns live and in-person Aug. 5 in Stuttgart

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In-person field day tours return to the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart on Aug. 5 for the first time in three years with informational programs on a variety of subjects. The program is an annual outreach event held by the University of Arkansas...

swark.today

5newsonline.com

Unpleasant heat is good news for watermelon growers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While a lot of us are complaining about these unpleasant high temperatures, some people are actually welcoming them. Farmers are taking advantage of the hot weather, since it's the perfect time to grow watermelons. "Watermelons love hot weather," Abraham Carpenter, CEO of Carpenter's Produce said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Railroad Museum in Pine Bluff

The Cotton Belt Railroad machine shops have been a fixture in Pine Bluff for decades. They now serve as the home of the Arkansas Railroad Museum, a treasury of trains that came about almost by accident in the late 1980s. If you visited as a child, it’s time to visit again. A lot has changed over the years, and you’ll be amazed by how much the Arkansas Railroad Museum has grown.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock Zoo announces birth of new gibbon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is the gift that keeps on gibbon. Zoo officials announced on Tuesday the birth of a new gibbon infant to Paddy and her mate, Jeepers. The latest addition to the gibbon family was born on July 11 and is said to be doing well and appears strong.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Summary of Opinions Released: July 12, 2022

Opinion Number: 2021-065 Requestor: Representative Danny Watson. Q1) Is there a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County for purposes of Ark. Code sections 14-14-104, -105; 14-14-905; 14-14-917; 14-16-105; 14-16-106; 14-21-102; 14-22-101; 22-9-2, -3; 26-36-203; 26-37-102; and 26-37-107? Q2) Is there a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County for purposes of Ark. Code section 16-3-101 et seq.? Q3a) If so, does the Little River Post newspaper qualify as a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County? Q3b) If so, does the Texarkana Gazette newspaper qualify as a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County? Q4) Can a county official or litigant rely upon online newspapers for required publications under the foregoing laws? Due to the digitization of newspapers online, do online newspaper publications count as circulation of a newspaper of general circulation? Q5a) Could a county by ordinance identify a county website or county affiliated website as public location for purposes of posting in public places under Ark. Code section 14-14-104(b)? Q5b) Could a county by ordinance identify a county website or county affiliated website as public location for purposes of posting in public places under Ark. Code section 16-3-101 et seq.? RESPONSE: In response to your first two questions, whether a particular newspaper qualifies as a newspaper of general circulation requires a factual determination, and I lack sufficient facts to provide a definitive answer here. Similarly, whether a publication qualifies as a “legal newspaper” also depends on certain facts. Therefore, no response is necessary to both parts of your third question. I also cannot provide a definitive answer to your fourth question given the state of Arkansas law. Only express legislative action will resolve this question. As to both parts of your fifth question, the answer is a qualified “yes.” But whether a court would accept a county’s designation of a website as a “public place” will ultimately be a factual question.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas tenants report unhealthy living conditions

BENTON (AR) — Residents at a Benton apartment complex said they are highly disturbed about the living conditions at their apartment. Brittany McCombs said she and her baby had moved into Chapel Ridge of Benton apartments in December of 2021 and said she endured living without heating and air conditioning for most of her stay at the apartments.
BENTON, AR
Majic 93.3

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
point2homes.com

1417 Wolfe Street, Little Rock, Pulaski County, AR, 72202

Wowzer look at Wolfe! This one is a real charmer & makes the perfect place to call home. The home was built in 1930 so it retains the character & charm that we look for in historic homes. The seller fully restored this property in 2015 and made her really shine. Now she is beautiful and comfortable! The large windows will WOW you, the beautiful hardwoods really shine, and the built-ins are ideal for displaying your treasurers, and the kitchen is ready for entertaining! Qualifies for Regions No Downpayment.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
point2homes.com

3409 N Crescent Drive, Bryant, Saline County, AR, 72022

Listed by Kerry Ellison with Keller Williams Realty LR Branch. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Great four bedroom home sitting on a quiet cul de sac in Bryant. Oversized 3 car garage has plenty of room for work area, storage, or extra parking! The upstairs offers three bedrooms with a fourth room that could be a bedroom or BONUS room. With the master and additional office downstairs, this home is great for working at home or enjoying the quiet surroundings. Upated appliances in the oversized kitchen make home cooked meals more fun. No showings till Sunday July 10. Open House July 10 from 2-4pm.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Cabot police searching for missing elderly man

CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police are searching for an elderly man missing since Monday afternoon. According to investigators, 86-year-old Pat DeMaronese walked away from his residence on Magness Creek Drive at 1 p.m. DeMaronese is described as 5’9”, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
CABOT, AR

