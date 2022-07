While The Cheesecake Factory may be known for a lot of things, it is perhaps most renowned for its ridiculously large menu. Many people may have speculated as to why the menu is so big and there are a few theories floating around. The authors of "Talk Triggers," Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin theorized that The Cheesecake Factory menu is just that, a talk trigger to spur interesting customer conversations (via Insider).

