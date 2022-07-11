ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

FORMER LAWRENCE COUNTY WOMAN INDICTED ON FEDERAL METH CHARGE

By Wade Queen
 2 days ago

JULY 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEMALE DRUG MULE COURIER: SHELLEY A. COLLINS, 33, OF LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, BUT A NATIVE OF LOUISA, WHO WAS INDICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES, STEMMING FROM A TRAFFICKING BUST IN LOUISA ON MARCH 30, 2022. A woman who is a native...

Former Lawrence Co Woman Facing Years in Prison on Federal Meth Charge

A former Lawrence Co woman is facing several years in prison after she was indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, formally of Louisa, but now of Louisville, was arrested by Louisa Police on March 30, after an Officer responded to a stolen car complaint, found Collins in her car, along with 3 lbs. of meth, an ounce of heroin and 2 oz. of marijuana. Due to the large qunaity of meth, federal authorities obtained an indictment for possession with the intent to distribute. Because Collins has multiple past felony convictions, including one for drug trafficking, is facing an enhanced sentence of at least 15 years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of life in Prison. Collins remains lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, where she has been held since her arrest in March.
LOUISVILLE, KY
