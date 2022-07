CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A study says that West Virginia has low intelligence compared to other states. According to a ranking released by Pennstakes, West Virginia has the lowest intelligence in the country. But what was used to make this conclusion? The methodology is based on test scores, such as the ACT and SAT, education levels, such as the percentage of people with higher education degrees, and average IQ.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO