Family-friendly movie screenings return to downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.

22 HOURS AGO