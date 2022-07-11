ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Family-friendly movie screenings return to downtown Raleigh

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh is bringing back its popular outdoor movie series "Cinema in the Square." Screenings will be held on select Thursdays in July and August and include pre-show entertainment. Admission is free and...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Must be summertime: ‘Cinema in the Square’ is back in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first movie of the two-month outdoor film series “Cinema in the Square” will hit the screen Thursday evening in downtown Raleigh’s Moore Square. From mid-July through the end of August, outdoor movies will play on select Thursday evenings at dusk with...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Early bird tickets go on sale for Hopscotch Music Festival

Raleigh, N.C. — Early bird tickets for this fall's Hopscotch Music Festival go on sale Friday afternoon. This year's festival is set for Sept. 8-10 in downtown Raleigh. Discounted three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale at 2 p.m on Friday, July 15. The pre-sale ends on Monday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
WRAL News

The secret second life of Dorthea Dix sunflowers

It turns out, sunflowers are more than just a pretty face. Sustainable energy is stored in the seeds of the summer blooms that are bringing thousands of visitors to Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh. After the flowers wilt in the fall, Raleigh Water workers will harvest the plants to create...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Which playground do you want? Durham wants your opinion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Parks & Recreation is asking the community to give feedback on what type of playground they want to see in Merrick-Moore Park. In a tweet, they shared a photo of the future space for the playground at the park on 632 N. Hoover Road.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Movies#African
cbs17

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
raleighmag.com

22 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, July 14–20

Fill your cal with our Best Bets of the week—from concerts to free movies to wine tastings and more. Looking for some family fun, or maybe a romantic date night? Look no further than Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s free (!) movie night series, kicking off with The Lion King—and we aren’t lion when we say you won’t wanna miss it. downtownraleigh.org.
RALEIGH, NC
ncidea.org

Meet Our Founders: Douglas Williams

As part of our ‘Meet Our Founders’ series today, we introduce Douglas Williams, Founder and CEO of Calico Sol based in Raleigh, NC. Calico Sol provides furniture as a service to help environmentally conscious businesses achieve LEED V4.1 certifications. Q: What problem are you trying to solve and...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Local grocery store hopes to give families a break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)-Putting food on the table may be more difficult than ever for some families right now. Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index. Groceries now cost 12.2% more than they did a year ago. Tony Preiss, a manager at Weaver Street...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy