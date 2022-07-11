Family-friendly movie screenings return to downtown Raleigh
WRAL News
4 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh is bringing back its popular outdoor movie series "Cinema in the Square." Screenings will be held on select Thursdays in July and August and include pre-show entertainment. Admission is free and...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first movie of the two-month outdoor film series “Cinema in the Square” will hit the screen Thursday evening in downtown Raleigh’s Moore Square. From mid-July through the end of August, outdoor movies will play on select Thursday evenings at dusk with...
Raleigh, N.C. — Early bird tickets for this fall's Hopscotch Music Festival go on sale Friday afternoon. This year's festival is set for Sept. 8-10 in downtown Raleigh. Discounted three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale at 2 p.m on Friday, July 15. The pre-sale ends on Monday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m.
Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
As a cross between Raleigh’s unofficial mascot and a never-ending internet joke, “Drunktown Guy” has enjoyed the past seven years as an anonymous poster child for alcoholic excess — forever frozen in mid-upchuck as he steadied himself against a light pole. But now Jeremy Markovich, longtime...
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is offering 5 oz of free froyo on Friday, July 15 to the first 50 customers at 3 pm!. If you get more than 5 oz in your cup, you will need to pay the additional cost after the free 5 oz. This offer is valid at...
Lottery sales are soaring in North Carolina. Last year, there was a record $3.8 billion in sales with scratch-offs as the biggest seller. WRAL Investigates went through sales and prize data for every store in the state to see who was selling the most and who had the most big winners of $1,000 or more.
It turns out, sunflowers are more than just a pretty face. Sustainable energy is stored in the seeds of the summer blooms that are bringing thousands of visitors to Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh. After the flowers wilt in the fall, Raleigh Water workers will harvest the plants to create...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Parks & Recreation is asking the community to give feedback on what type of playground they want to see in Merrick-Moore Park. In a tweet, they shared a photo of the future space for the playground at the park on 632 N. Hoover Road.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Schiano's Pizza Pasta & Grill, Popeyes, La Rancherita. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Schiano's...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new passport acceptance center has opened in Downtown Raleigh. The facility opened last month in the wake County Justice Center. It will accept complete DS11 for a new passport and will forward it to the passport section of the state department. Walk-ins are welcome at...
DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
Fill your cal with our Best Bets of the week—from concerts to free movies to wine tastings and more. Looking for some family fun, or maybe a romantic date night? Look no further than Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s free (!) movie night series, kicking off with The Lion King—and we aren’t lion when we say you won’t wanna miss it. downtownraleigh.org.
As part of our ‘Meet Our Founders’ series today, we introduce Douglas Williams, Founder and CEO of Calico Sol based in Raleigh, NC. Calico Sol provides furniture as a service to help environmentally conscious businesses achieve LEED V4.1 certifications. Q: What problem are you trying to solve and...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A missing wedding ring has been returned to the family of a deceased woman by Raleigh police. The ring represents 54 years of marriage between Ryan Monnier’s parents. Monnier’s mother, Kathy, passed away in early March and was cremated. Monnier said when the family went...
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-based developers plan to convert a block along Hillsborough Street that holds the original Char-Grill location and a 200-year-old house, into a high-rise. But the owners of both properties said they believe the development is also in their best interests. Wilson Blount Development is looking...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)-Putting food on the table may be more difficult than ever for some families right now. Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index. Groceries now cost 12.2% more than they did a year ago. Tony Preiss, a manager at Weaver Street...
Raleigh, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, according to audits from the state government. “Normally we hand out nearly $40,000 to $50,000 in fines where stores have been overcharging, and this past year it was over half a million,” said Chad Parker, the Standards Measurement Manager for the Department of Agriculture.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh housing market is cooling and a realtor says buyers are starting to gain back power. A new Redfin report highlighting the shift and showing for Raleigh, almost 26 percent sellers dropped their price last month. "I see the market balancing. We're getting back to...
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.
Comments / 0