Father turns son in to police after shooting at Memphis AutoZone

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting a man in the head is behind bars after his father turned him in to police.

Memphis police told WHBQ that a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at an AutoZone in the city. A witness told police that the gunman got into a white truck and drove away, along with a silver Chevy Tahoe.

Police said that David Asua Jr.’s father was home when Asua came inside, panicked, and said there had been a shooting at the AutoZone, WHBQ reported. Asua Jr. packed some clothes and left, according to an affidavit obtained by WHBQ.

Police told WHBQ that Asua’s father then found him, and brought him to police at the AutoZone.

Asua is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon, WHBQ reported.

Police did not comment on the victim’s condition, or offer a possible motive for the shooting.

