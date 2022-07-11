Senior Farmers Market Nutrition coupons available at drive-thru, walk-up locations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care will be sending coupons for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program at drive-thru and walk-up sites throughout the rest of the month.

County Executive Chris Moss said in an announcement that coupons will be delivered to drivers in their vehicles due to COVID-19 concerns. Each booklet will contain five coupons worth $5 ($25 total) to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at local markets.

To be eligible, you must be a New York State resident 60 years old or older. You also cannot have received a SFMNP coupon booklet from another location this year. Monthly income must be at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines:

1 person – $2,096/month

2 people – $2,823/month

3 people – $3,551/month

A Power of Attorney with a completed, signed Statement of Eligibility by the eligible senior or POA can also pick up the coupons on behalf of the senior.

The coupons will be distributed at the following locations and times:

Date Location Time July 12 New Beginnings UMC, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira 9:30-11:00 a.m. July 14 Faith Temple Church, 765 Harper St., Elmira 9:30-11:00 a.m. Jul 20 Chemung County Fairgrounds, Fairview Road, Horseheads 9:30-11:00 a.m. Walk-up options available at the following locations. July 12 Eastside Farmer Market, 301-311 Maple Ave., Elmira 3:00-4:00 p.m. July 19 Eastside Farmer Market, 301-311 Maple Ave., Elmira 3:00-4:00 p.m. July 21 Wisner Farmer Market. Wisner Park, Elmira 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. July 26 EOP, Baldwin St., Elmira 9:00-11:00 a.m. July 26 VanEtten Town Board, 6 Gee St., VanEtten 2:00-3:30 p.m. July 28 Wisner Farmer Market. Wisner Park, Elmira 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Senior Market Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program—run by the New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets, Health, Office for the Aging, and the Cornell Cooperative Extension—aims to promote local farmers by expanding their sales at local markets across the Empire State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.