LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An exhibit of international film posters featuring the legendary Mexican comedian Mario Moreno will soon open its doors in the Gateway City. The collection features Moreno, better known as “Cantinflas,” throughout the Spanish-speaking world. The exhibit is made up of 37 posters that highlight Cantiflas’ six-decade career from his first film No te engañes corazón released in 1936 until his last 1981 film El barrendero. It will be on display at Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum until September. It will be an opportunity for anyone to learn and connect with the iconic character that became part of the Mexican national identity.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO