KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after reportedly shooting at a home in east Knoxville. Knoxville Police officers arrested Robert Pannell, 38, just after 7 p.m. Monday night. According to the police report, a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report someone shooting at their house in the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue. The caller was able to give a description of the suspect and the car they were driving.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO