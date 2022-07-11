Artstillery experience returns to Fair Park

DFW Restaurant Week is back for its 25th anniversary, and this time, eight local restaurants will participate in the culinary event. Next month, 22 restaurants will be offering two-to-three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners benefitting Lena Pope, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit that supports mental and behavioral health for children and families. Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse, Moxie’s and Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar are all participating from Southlake, while The Classic Cafe is participating in Roanoke, according to a media release. In Grapevine, Mac’s On Main, Perry’s Steakhouse and Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will be offering dinner specials, as well as Colleyville’s Next Bistro.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO