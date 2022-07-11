Labor Day parades set in Riverbend

ALTON - The Alton Women's Home will be marking its 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. In February 1897, the Alton Woman's Home Association (AWHA) meet for the first time to establish this home for Alton. The group met six times during the next three weeks to decide on a location for the home. On Feb. 24, Henry Watson unexpectedly appeared at their meeting and offered the old Dolbee Homestead for consideration, for the fee of $10 per month.The women enthusiastically accepted his offer. On March 2, the group gathered again to set about equipping the home. Several local churches offered to furnish a room. Arrangements were also underway to interview a suitable person for the position of matron.

