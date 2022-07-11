ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Labor Day parades set in Riverbend

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
WOOD RIVER – What had been annual Labor Day parades in Madison County before COVID-19 are again on the schedule, according to Greater Madison County Federation of Labor officials. The East Alton/Wood river parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Wood River Roundhouse...

The Telegraph

Wood River trail audit set Saturday

WOOD RIVER — The Heartlands Conservancy will conduct a Community Bike/Walk Audit in Wood River 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 16. City officials are working working with the Heartlands Conservancy to connect the city to the Madison County Transit bike trail system.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Jersey County will crown fair queen Wednesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Queen Pageant is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. This year's contestants include Emma Hahn, Kailey Smith, Tabitha McGuire, Matilynn Thornsbury, Allie Hunn and Sammie Malley.  Pageant seats on the track will be available for $8. The winner will compete in Springfield at the Illinois County Fair Convention in January for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. Contestants for the Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen include Josie Mae Carpunky, Rosalie Hay, Hattie Mae Kadell, Adalynn Perdun, Jane Abbey, Annabeth Childs, Lola Yoder, Ryleigh Guthrie, Parker Turner, Tessa Huelskoetter, Nora Hagen, Lucille Lilley, Carly Ringhausen, Diem Hurt and Margaret Newell.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Belleville Diocese to sell bishop’s residence, use cash for anti-abortion battle

BELLEVILLE — The Catholic Diocese of Belleville said Tuesday it will sell the home its bishops have lived in for 70 years and use the proceeds in the fight against abortion. Bishop Michael McGovern made the decision to sell the residence, a 13-bedroom, 160-year-old home just outside of downtown Belleville, after a year of discussions among clergy and laity, according to a release.
BELLEVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City eyes $2.2M project

A new entertainment area, including a concert venue, is planned for downtown Granite City, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said the new arts and entertainment area would be known as The District and would include a new performance venue called The Mill at 1311 20th St., formerly the site of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Jersey County Fair kicks off Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Fair starts Tuesday and runs through July 17 at 100 W. Fairground Ave. in Jerseyville. Fair festivities will begin in earnest on Tuesday, with the first livestock competition — this one involving sheep — being judged at 8 a.m. A parade to kick off the fair proper will be at 6 p.m., followed by the Jersey County Talent Show in the fair’s grandstand.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

July swells with summer fun

From broncs to brass horns, the region again is filled with amazing entertainment options this weekend. • On Thursday, the IPRA/MRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Jersey County Fair in Jerseryville. Come see top riders and grab some great fair food. • Also on Thursday, The Dead Roses...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark plans Summerfest Thursday

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) will welcome new and returning students to campus July 14 for Summerfest, an express registration event designed to prepare students for the Fall 2022 semester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m., in The Commons and Grove areas of the McPike Math and Science Complex on the Godfrey Campus. Students can meet with program representatives and advisors, fill out financial aid forms, tour campus and complete the work necessary to start classes this fall. Even students who have never attended LCCC before can enroll with just an ID and an unofficial copy of their high school transcript.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Schwegel's struggles amid sewer work

ALTON - Schwegel's Market is struggling at 901 Alby St. in Alton. But it's not COVID, inflation or supply chain woes that are stressing the store. Instead, it's a sewer project. "We did okay through the pandemic," said store owner Mike Schwegel. "We actually picked up business and then, as the pandemic passed on it sort of slowly got back to normal."
ALTON, IL
constructforstl.org

St. Paul Church Trinity Hall – The Korte Company

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois, and The Korte Company worked closely together to design and construct Trinity Hall – a 9,458-square-foot addition located at their current location. The expansion was designed to connect the existing church, rectory and parish center and serve as a new gathering space for the congregation.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Paddlewheeler visits Alton

ALTON — The American Countess docked in Alton on Monday, allowing passengers to utilize tour busses and visit the city,. The large river cruise ship is the second in two weeks to dock at the Alton riverfront where tourism is picking up for the summer. Guests on Monday could...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Women's Home celebrating 125 years

ALTON - The Alton Women's Home will be marking its 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. In February 1897, the Alton Woman's Home Association (AWHA) meet for the first time to establish this home for Alton. The group met six times during the next three weeks to decide on a location for the home. On Feb. 24, Henry Watson unexpectedly appeared at their meeting and offered the old Dolbee Homestead for consideration, for the fee of $10 per month.The women enthusiastically accepted his offer. On March 2, the group gathered again to set about equipping the home. Several local churches offered to furnish a room. Arrangements were also underway to interview a suitable person for the position of matron.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Broadway McDonald's reopens year after fire

ALTON - The McDonald's restaurant at 717 E. Broadway in Alton reopened Monday a little more after a year destroyed the restaurant. On June 17, 2021, a fire that started on the roof of the restaurant led to the building's destruction. Firefighters from Alton, Godfrey, East Alton and Florissant, Missouri, battled the blaze as owner Dick Bold - who also owns McDonald's in Godfrey, Bethalto, Hamel and Edwardsville - vowed to rebuild. He said Monday's grand opening for the new restaurant was "a long time coming".
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Proud Exhibition debuts Friday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, will host the The Proud Exhibition opening reception 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 15. The exhibit will feature LGBTQIA+ connected art in the Simmons, Hanly, Conroy Main Gallery. The exhibit will run until Aug. 21 Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton, Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville. It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Police cycling memorial starts Thursday in Alton

ALTON — The 18th Annual Cycle Across Illinois benefiting Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors is planned July 13-17. The ride will start at 6:47 a.m. Thursday at the Alton Marina with a memorial service for three area officers killed in 2021. Riders will leave Alton at 7:32 a.m. and pedal to Springfield where they are expected to gather at 5:51 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

First Mid Bank & Trust promotes 3

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust has named Martha Schultz as Regional Deposit Manager. “We are excited to have Martha transition into the role of Regional Deposit Manager,” says Bethanie Cougill, VP, Southern Illinois Deposit Division Manager of First Mid Bank & Trust. “She brings extensive banking knowledge to her new position as well as deep ties to the community. She is a wonderful asset to First Mid and I am extremely confident she will serve her communities and colleagues well in her new role.”
MATTOON, IL
The Telegraph

Jefferson program set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — David McGraw, social studies teacher at North Greene High School in White Hall, will present a free program on Thomas Jefferson at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building on the northeast corner of the Carrollton Public Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
