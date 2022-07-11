ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan woman arrested for arson

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago
(Courtesy Photo/ Manhattan Fire Department)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has arrested a Manhattan woman accused of arson.

Mahbobba Babrakzai was taken into custody on Sunday, July 10. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Manhattan Fire Department investigators, along with Riley County Police Department determined the cause of the fire at a duplex at 901 Thurston St. on Sunday, July, 10, was intentional. Loss to the property was estimated at more than $60,000.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday firefighters were dispatched to 903 Thurston for a structure fire. According to the Manhattan Fire Department, heavy smoke was coming from the front of the house. It took 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Officials say four adults and one child were displaced because of the fire.

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
After victim enters hospital with gunshot wound, TPD investigates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking into a shooting that is believed to have happened after 8 a.m. on Thursday morning after a local man appeared at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, it...
Memorial held for Topeka man killed in altercation with TPD

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A memorial was held Thursday night for a Topeka man recently killed in an altercation with police officers. Members of Christopher Kelley’s family and of the community came together on the statehouse grounds. Kelly was killed June 24th, when he was reported to be trespassing...
