Manhattan woman arrested for arson

(Courtesy Photo/ Manhattan Fire Department)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has arrested a Manhattan woman accused of arson.

Mahbobba Babrakzai was taken into custody on Sunday, July 10. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Manhattan Fire Department investigators, along with Riley County Police Department determined the cause of the fire at a duplex at 901 Thurston St. on Sunday, July, 10, was intentional. Loss to the property was estimated at more than $60,000.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday firefighters were dispatched to 903 Thurston for a structure fire. According to the Manhattan Fire Department, heavy smoke was coming from the front of the house. It took 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Officials say four adults and one child were displaced because of the fire.