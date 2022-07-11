ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls teen missing since July 5 found

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teenage girl from Wichita Falls who had been missing since July 5, 2022, has been located and is safe, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 15-year-old Kady Aine has been located and is safe.

Sgt. Eipper said WFPD received a tip on Monday morning, July 11, that Kady was at an address in Lawton, Oklahoma.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the Lawton Police Department located her in the area and she is safe.

Kady’s parents, Jeff and Larissa Aine, said Kady was spotted at Sheppard Air Force Base on Friday, July 8 at around 9:50 p.m.

Kady was first reported missing by her parents said they dropped her off at Rose Street Day School on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Her parents said she suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was in need of medical attention.

Kady’s parents said she went missing for about 20 hours in 2021, but was located and returned home safely thanks to the help of the community.

Authorities would like to thank the citizens of Wichita Falls and the surrounding communities for joining the effort to locate Aine.

