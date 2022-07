Two teens are helping restore faith in humanity after stopping to help an elderly woman change her tire. Crystal Dawn was pulling into a gas station in West Winfield when she noticed two young men getting a spare tire and equipment to change it from an elderly woman's car. "Afterward, they put everything back in her trunk as neat as they found it," shared Dawn. "As I get out and overhear them talking, I gather they don't know these two elderly women are currently stranded hours from both of their homes."

WEST WINFIELD, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO