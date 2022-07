A barn burned to the ground Monday morning in Enosburg Falls, closing Route 105 for about an hour and leaving behind a smoking heap of metal and ash. No people were hurt, as the barn was primarily used for storage, according to owner Thomas Kane, who owns the nearby Kanes’ Scenic River Farms. Nine hens were lost in the fire. A mini-horse that was in the barn at the time escaped unharmed.

4 DAYS AGO