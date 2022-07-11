Tight Five Pub coming to Adams Morgan

Though it’s drizzling, and a heavy fog hangs over Clifton Park, small groups begin to filter through The Alameda. Some are sporting rain ponchos and others, in their summer gear, start to position chairs and beach umbrellas in the grass. Along Harford Road, a food cart is preparing to sell shrimp baskets, grilled salmon, steamed crab, and hot fish. Another carries small bags of Quenepa (Spanish Lime)—a green-skinned stone fruit with a tart, orange flesh. “Just eat the fruit,” the vendor explains. “Don’t chew the seed!”
