Washington, DC

Tight Five Pub coming to Adams Morgan

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke and Barrel closed after 11 years last month (prior the space...

www.popville.com

popville.com

Quest for the Best – mozzarella sticks

Did yall ever do an article on the best mozzarella sticks?”. Ed. Note: We did best Mozzarella Made in the Area. So where are the best mozzarella sticks in town? An early rec was Tap99 in Navy Yard. Other go to spots?
WASHINGTON, DC
fsrmagazine.com

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard Names Angela Rose Executive Chef

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard announced the appointment of new Executive Chef Angela Rose. Chef Rose will lead Smoke & Mirrors, the luxurious rooftop bar boasting city views, the AC Lounge, the first-floor bar serving craft cocktails and Spanish-inspired tapas, and the AC Kitchen, where guests can enjoy European-inspired breakfast.
SEATTLE, WA
Washingtonian.com

Pioneering Filipino Restaurant Bad Saint Has Closed

In its hey day, diners lined up down the block, hours before opening, for a taste of the modern Filipino cooking at Bad Saint. But two and a half years after the pandemic first shut down its tiny dining room, the Columbia Heights restaurant served its last meal on Saturday, July 9.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

A Hotel Insider on DC’s Best Spots

This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. The venerable Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C., has seen it all since it began life as the next-door homes...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.
SEATTLE, WA
thedcpost.com

Best Pool and Billiard Halls in Washington DC: Play Pool, Meet New People

Playing pool is a perfect pastime to blow off some steam after a stressful day at work. Here are the best pool halls in Washington DC in our opinion. Founded in 1993, DC’s favorite neighborhood basement bar offers pool tables and shuffleboard, as well as arcade games and board games like Battleship, Big Buck Hunter Pro, chess, darts, Golden Tee, vintage multi cade — Pac Man, Galaga, and Astroids –, Trivial Pursuit, Yahtzee, and many more. You can bring in your own food and order your drink off their draft menu.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Thirsty Crow Summer Pop Up Series “Eats and Beats” Kicks Off Today

“Thirsty Crow, the Malaysian-inspired sports bar from the team behind Makan, have launched a new summer pop-up series called “Eats and Beats”. Every Monday, the bar will feature a dynamic guest chef who will prepare a selection of bites for guests to enjoy between the hours of 5pm and 10pm. This month will feature Thai noodles from Toh Roong, cocktails prepared by Al Thompson, the Bar Director at Thip Khao and Hanumanh and Owner of Prosper, birria tacos prepared by Chef Marco Salierna of Churros Taqueria and food from Chef Matthew Gaston’s Afro-Portuguese concept ‘Frango’. The pop-ups will also feature sounds from DJ Eskimo from 7pm – 10pm.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Ted’s Bulletin coming to Carlyle Neighborhood near Wegman’s

Americana restaurant Ted’s Bulletin and the off-shot Sidekick Bakery are coming to the Carlyle Crossing’s development in the eponymous Carlyle neighborhood, Washington Business Journal first reported. Carlyle Crossing is a mixed-use development near the Eisenhower Metro station anchored by a Wegmans Food Market that opened in May. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Tight Five Pub#Barrel
mocoshow.com

Carnival at Montgomery Mall Now Through July 17

The Jolly Shows Carnival will be at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda) from July 12-17. There will be over 30 attractions, including carnival rides, games, and food wagons. According to their website, “We are a new generation of carnival operators who strive to be more progressive and professional. We realize that we must produce a premium product for our customer’s hard earned money. We won’t forget our proud traditions, but we are committed to overcoming the stigmas which have hindered our industry for far too long.” Tickets can be purchased here.
BETHESDA, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Playing at Watkins Regional Park

Are you looking for a fun place to explore with a little bit of everything? There’s no place like Watkins Regional Park for fun family activities, including a Wizard of Oz playground, miniature train, and the Old Maryland Farm. Our very own Deena Dino was spotted here last week! Have you been following her on her adventures to enter the contest and win cool prizes? Enter here to guess where she is this week!
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to Washington DC

For an exciting journey across America that takes in historic landmarks, scenic nature walks, vibrant art scenes and passes through some of the best cities it has to offer, the epic road trip from Atlanta to Washington DC is a real adventure that's sure to be memorable. The 630-mile road...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen because I really like the living room and Mount Pleasant, obviously

This rental is located in Mount Pleasant. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,700 / 1br – 700ft2 – Sunny top floor mount pleasant gem (Mount pleasant) Rare find in Mount Pleasant. Lease takeover starting August 14 (give or take) through May 31, 2023. Central air, laundry in building, dishwasher, endless closet space. Would love to sell some or all of the furniture. Must pass credit check.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Fast Company

The shockingly fun amenity on the roof of Capital One’s headquarters

Eleven stories up, on a rooftop at the corporate campus of one of America’s biggest banks, grown adults are playing miniature golf. They may have a tiki drink or two. And they’re probably putting over par. They’re at Perch Putt, an 18-hole mini-golf course complete with bright green...
TYSONS, VA
ourcommunitynow.com

Mule-Drawn Canal Boat Rides Return to Great Falls Tavern

If you’re looking for a fun activity this weekend, try a ride down the C&O Canal. After more than a two-year hiatus, the canal boat is up and running for the summer at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center. The boat was taken out of the water in early 2019 to have wood replaced and get a new paint job and rides were offered sporadically during the pandemic.
GREAT FALLS, VA
ffxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies to open another location in Fairfax County

Another Fairfax County location for Crumbl Cookies is baking in the oven. Crumbl Cookies is opening at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in the third quarter of this year, which runs through Sept. 30, according to a company spokesperson. The shop will be located at 13075 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, according...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Baltimore magazine

The Baltimore Washington One Carnival in Photos

Though it’s drizzling, and a heavy fog hangs over Clifton Park, small groups begin to filter through The Alameda. Some are sporting rain ponchos and others, in their summer gear, start to position chairs and beach umbrellas in the grass. Along Harford Road, a food cart is preparing to sell shrimp baskets, grilled salmon, steamed crab, and hot fish. Another carries small bags of Quenepa (Spanish Lime)—a green-skinned stone fruit with a tart, orange flesh. “Just eat the fruit,” the vendor explains. “Don’t chew the seed!”
BALTIMORE, MD
travelawaits.com

7 Best Stops In Washington, D.C. With Your Teenage Grandchildren

A skip-gen trip skips the middle generation and doesn’t include them on the journey. Typically, the trip consists of one or both grandparents and one or more grandchildren. When my granddaughter turned 16, we decided it was time to take a weeklong trip just the two of us, our first skip-gen trip. This excursion has fond memories as we explored our mutual interests together.
WASHINGTON, DC

