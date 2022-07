Super Bowl Champions. An incredible season put together by the Rams from start to finish. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and were one of the favorites going into the the postseason. The Rams made a splash last season by trading for Matthew Stafford. They also acquired Von Miller mid-season to add to their already star studded defense. Cooper Kupp had a sensational year leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Aaron Donald was dominant as always. He secured his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. 2021 went as well as you could ask for as a Rams fan. Will the reigning champs be able to run it back in 2022?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO