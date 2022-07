“It’s my favourite golf course in the world,” Tiger Woods said of St Andrews with such conviction and that signature smile. Perhaps the greatest of all time, Woods has pulled off a miracle to merely play this week at the “home of golf”, but The Open, this Open, played a crucial part in the darkest of times, spurring him on to make an inspirational comeback that resumes 18 months after his severe car accident. Woods speaks of “jeopardy”, had he played last month’s US Open at Brookline. The 46-year-old’s arduous weeks and months of rehabilitation designed to return to elite...

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO