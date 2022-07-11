Ja Morant Says He Would Have “Cooked” Michael Jordan Back In The Day

J a Morant just proved once again that his confidence is at an all-time high.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard recently sat with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. When interviewing the talented crop of players in today’s league, a common theme is to compare them to the stars of yesteryear and ask how they’d square up.

With Morant being the most outspoken player in the up-and-coming generation of NBA players, he was quickly asked about playing in the era of His Airness, Michael Jordan .

“I wish I would’ve played in his generation, though,” Morant said on Jordan. “Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had … I would like to play against him. … I would’ve cooked him, too.”

He went on to say that alongside his talent, his confidence matches up.

“Nobody got more confidence than 12,” he continued. “I’mma never go and say nobody gon’ beat me in one-on-one or anything.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Rooks, the Grizzlies star addressed the back and forth with the Golden State Warriors that began with a regular-season win over the West Coast team. Draymond Green and Morant would then beef on Twitter after the Warriors won the championship, and Morant can’t understand why he still holds so much real estate in Green’s mind.

“I just feel like if I won a championship, I wouldn’t think about no other team or what somebody said months ago,” he said. “I’mma be celebrating that championship, I’mma be happy with my teammates. But as you see, after they won the championship, everything was Grizzlies playing “Whoop That Trick” on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that.”

Of course, Twitter got wind of Morant’s claims and immediately started roasting him. Check out the best reactions and the entire interview below.