Taika Waititi mocks the bad CGI in Thor: Love and Thunder

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
Most directors leave it to the critics to pick holes in their movies, but Taika Waiti has saved them the job and done it himself.

The filmmaker took the unusual step of mocking the bad CGI and questionable editing in Thor: Love and Thunder as part of a new interview.

In a video for Vanity Fair, Waititi discussed a scene from the new movie with star Tessa Thompson.

“Does that look real?” he said, pointing to a scene depicting the superhero Korg, which he plays himself.

“In that particular shot? No, actually,” laughed Thompson.

“Something looks very off about this,” she added, pointing to herself in the frame.

They weren’t finished picking faults in the scene, either.

Thompson went on to say: “Ok, there’s one little funny thing that happens in this.”

The actress went on to say that her character reacts in a surprised manner for no reason in the finished scene, explaining that she was initially reacting to Thor “waking up” - something which was eventually cut.

“You just left it there randomly,” she said to Waititi, pointing out the editing error. “I kind of don’t mind it.”

“I’ve never noticed it!” Waititi replied, before joking: “I was never looking at you.”

“It doesn’t make any sense but I love it,” Thompson added.

Love and Thunder is the latest film released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which stars the likes of Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon and Chris Pratt.

Meanwhile, a selection of Thor fans have been left disappointed after Portman claimed the new film is “super gay” and have accused the actress of over-exaggerating.

