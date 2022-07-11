ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Father Shoots Teens Attempting to Break Into Car With Infants: Deputies

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A father in Texas shot two teenagers early Monday morning who were attempting to break into his car while his two infant children were inside.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet on Monday that the incident occurred "just after midnight" at a residence that was located on Feather Creek Drive.

Shortly after the family pulled into their driveway, the two 16-year-old suspects "walked up to their SUV, and opened a rear door where their 1-yr-old was," Gonzalez said.

As the two suspects attempted to enter the vehicle, the father shot at them while his children were in their car seats, according to local news station KTRK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZN7Vn_0gbfZFKV00
A father in Texas shot two teenagers who were attempting to break into his car early Monday morning while his two infant children were inside. Above, a Harris County Sheriff vehicle is seen on August 31, 2017. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

"The adult male feared for the safety of his family and fired shots and struck both suspects. The wife was driving and drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects," Gonzalez wrote.

While speaking with the local news station, Harris County Sergeant J. Wheeler said, "One of the parents inside the vehicle, as the suspects were attempting to enter, one of the parents fired off several rounds and shot both of the male suspects."

In the series of tweets, Gonzalez explained that shortly after the father shot the two would-be robbers, another car driven by an unknown male, which was "believed to be with the suspects," pulled up at the residence.

"Both wounded suspects were taken to hospitals by private vehicles. Both suspects are teens, 16 yrs old," he wrote, and added that both suspects are currently in stable and fair condition.

None of the family members were injured during the shooting, according to KTRK. Authorities did not provide any further information on the juveniles' identities, and said that the investigation is ongoing.

Police also did not provide any further information on a possible motive. It is currently unclear what type of charges could be filed in this incident.

KTRK reported that following the shooting, a bullet hole could be seen in the family's car after the father shot through the back window.

Newsweek reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for further comment.

Earlier this month in Harris County, authorities hailed a man as a Good Samaritan after he fatally shot a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The mother was taken from the scene to a hospital to treat her multiple gunshot wounds, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Gonzalez said at the time that the case will be turned over to a grand jury, which will decide whether any charges will be leveled against the neighbor.

Comments / 150

Tommy
2d ago

16 year olds hold less fear today because of a lack of discipline from home....parents can live the rest of their lives knowing they were terrible at parenting.

Reply(1)
80
Mike from NH
2d ago

Great job dad! Even though they were only 16yo, now a days it seems like they won’t think twice about taking a life at that age. Maybe it will change them, probably not though.

Reply(1)
119
Anoni
2d ago

I know what charges should be filed against the Father...none. He should be given a medal. The two teens however should be charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both felonies, making them eligible for deportation if that is an issue.

Reply(5)
103
Related
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Infants#Local News#Violent Crime#Ktrk
People

Lawyer Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Kitty Litter in a Bathroom During Teen's Graduation Party

A California lawyer was arrested after a camera was found hidden in kitty litter inside a bathroom during a graduation party for a 17-year-old student. Charles G. Korrell, 44, was arrested last week and charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic peeping and taken to the Marin County Jail, according to the Marin Independent Journal. His bail was reportedly set at $15,000.
PETALUMA, CA
Newsweek

Good Samaritan Guns Down Neighbor Who Was Shooting His Own Mother: Police

Authorities are hailing a man as a Good Samaritan after he gunned down a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The incident occurred in the Highland Cross area of north Harris County, Texas, during the early morning hours of Tuesday. An unnamed man, 22, for reasons that have yet to be determined, opened fire on his 58-year-old mother at point-blank range, leaving her with multiple gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Daily Mail

Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it

A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy