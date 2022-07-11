ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer positive for COVID-19 during critical window for Senate Democrats

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wb4PD_0gbfZ7Lw00

S enate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely this week, his office disclosed. Schumer’s absence, disclosed by his office on Sunday, will chip away at an already dwindling number of legislative weeks before November’s midterm elections and will further shrink his party's slim majority for the week.

Justin Goodman, a Schumer spokesman, said in a Sunday statement that the senator is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” and will quarantine in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HOUSE SET TO PASS ABORTION RIGHTS BILL AGAIN DESPITE EXTREMELY GRIM SENATE CHANCES

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Goodman added that Schumer is “fully vaccinated and double boosted” and “greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also disclosed a positive COVID-19 test on Monday, tweeting that he, too, will work remotely this week.


Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) is also absent due to recovering from a fall and subsequent hip replacement surgery.

The absences come during a critical legislative window for Senate Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tiebreaking votes in the party's favor.

Schumer is also trying to iron out a reconciliation deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after the pair recently revived talks over a significantly scaled-back version of President Joe Biden ’s sweeping social welfare and green energy bill. The original version failed last year when Manchin objected to its large size. Without Manchin’s support and with no Republicans in favor of the bill, Democratic leaders were unable to pass the legislation in the Senate, where they could have otherwise passed the bill using a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to do so with only 51 votes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In the immediate short term, the Senate was expected to vote this week on the nomination of Steven Dettelbach as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The office hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed leader since 2015.

Although two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio, voted with 50 Democrats to discharge Dettelbach’s nomination from the deadlocked Senate Judiciary Committee, the absence of three Senate Democrats might result in the nomination being blocked at least for the week. If there is a Republican absence this week or if Leahy is able to come for the vote, Democrats could confirm Dettelbach with Harris’s tiebreaking vote.

Comments / 3

Related
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Covid#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Enate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy